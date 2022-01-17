Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

