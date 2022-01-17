Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 187 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

