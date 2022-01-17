Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

