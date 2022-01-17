Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 100 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

