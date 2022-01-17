Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 30.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

