Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

VIS opened at $201.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

