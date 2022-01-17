Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $138.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.59 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.