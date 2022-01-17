Windham Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

