Wing (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

