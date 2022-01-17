Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.