Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Critical Contrast

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wipro and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 0 4 1 0 2.20 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro currently has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 27.39%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Venus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 5.55 $1.48 billion $0.29 29.59 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.25% 20.50% 13.30% Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09%

Summary

Wipro beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

