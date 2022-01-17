WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $82,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

