World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AES by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 10,233.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 84.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,235 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.