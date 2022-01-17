World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 39.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $935,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $238.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

