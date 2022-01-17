World Asset Management Inc Sells 312 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $199.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

