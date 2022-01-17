World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,571 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

