World Asset Management Inc Sells 369 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

