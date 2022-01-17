World Asset Management Inc Sells 73 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $504.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

