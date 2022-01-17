World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.