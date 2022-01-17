WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.63) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.30) to GBX 1,030 ($13.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,200.89 ($16.30).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,188.50 ($16.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.27).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

