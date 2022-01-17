WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,454.0 days.

WUXIF stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

