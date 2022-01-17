Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 351,730 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $198.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

