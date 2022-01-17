Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88. Xometry has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,437 shares of company stock worth $5,919,049 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Xometry by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,100,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

