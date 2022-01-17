Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $23.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Shares of XPOF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.