Yield Stake Finance Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (YI12)

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Stake Finance has a total market capitalization of $43,789.68 and approximately $668.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00009345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance

Yield Stake Finance Coin Trading

