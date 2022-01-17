Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $91.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $342.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.09 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $441.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 370,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.