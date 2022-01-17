Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

