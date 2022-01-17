Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million.

Several research firms have commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 5,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,174. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

