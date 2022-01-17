Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million.

Several research firms have commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 5,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,174. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.