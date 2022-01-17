Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,600. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

In related news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.