Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

