Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.29). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

NYSE NOVA opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

