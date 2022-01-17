Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 199,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 414,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $688.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.97.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

