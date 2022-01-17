Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.45 Million

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce sales of $829.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $706.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $12,496,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,348,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,995. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25. ChampionX has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

