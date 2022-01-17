Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post sales of $269.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.23 million and the highest is $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.