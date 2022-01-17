Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.43 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

