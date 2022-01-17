Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

