Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.21 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

