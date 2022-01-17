Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.12 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

