Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.41 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

