Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will report sales of $211.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

