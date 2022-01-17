Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

