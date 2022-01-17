Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB opened at $296.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.73. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.44 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

