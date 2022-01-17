Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

CVET stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

