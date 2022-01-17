Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Buy

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 657,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,390. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.