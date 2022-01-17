Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Hold

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $357.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.