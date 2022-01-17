Zano Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Zano has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $205,169.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,685.22 or 0.99923713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00096943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00322861 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00427681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00151162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,024,463 coins and its circulating supply is 10,994,963 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

