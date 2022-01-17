Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. decreased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ZEN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. 1,437,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,972 shares of company stock worth $11,255,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

