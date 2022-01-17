Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $175.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 224.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

