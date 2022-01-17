Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.14.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. 4,700,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $156.88 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

