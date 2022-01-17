ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $562,353.33 and $449.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00525070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

